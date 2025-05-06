Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) Receives Buy Rating from Jones Trading

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMRGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Jones Trading in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.50 target price on the stock. Jones Trading’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.38% from the stock’s previous close.

AOMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. B. Riley upgraded Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE AOMR opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $13.32.

Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

