Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) Receives Buy Rating from Jones Trading

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Jones Trading in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.50 target price on the stock. Jones Trading’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.38% from the stock’s previous close.
AOMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. B. Riley upgraded Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.
