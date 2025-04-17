Power REIT (NYSE:PW) versus Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Critical Review

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and Power REIT”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple $569.14 million 4.99 $101.24 million $4.17 10.93 Power REIT $3.05 million 1.27 -$14.37 million ($7.48) -0.15

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has higher revenue and earnings than Power REIT. Power REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.1% of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Power REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Power REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple 55.97% 5.71% 3.34% Power REIT -752.26% -215.55% -39.65%

Summary

This table compares Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and Power REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple beats Power REIT on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly known as Granite Real Estate Inc., is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture in the form of greenhouses for the cultivation of food and cannabis.

