iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 8,818.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

MCHI stock opened at $49.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day moving average is $50.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $38.99 and a one year high of $59.79.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.