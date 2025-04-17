Arvest Bank Trust Division Has $9.83 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Arvest Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.48.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $82.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.52. The firm has a market cap of $149.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

