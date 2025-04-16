Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Passumpsic Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $114.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.49. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $99.85 and a one year high of $139.68.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.