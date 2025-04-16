Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 405.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $112.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.06. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $101.25 and a 52-week high of $124.15.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

