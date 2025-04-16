Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $60.55 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 880,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,548,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 27.2% of Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swmg LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.93 and a 200 day moving average of $68.65. The company has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $72.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

