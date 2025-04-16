1,739 Shares in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Acquired by Master S Wealth Management Inc.

Master S Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LAMR. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 1.6 %

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $109.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.88. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $99.84 and a twelve month high of $139.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $579.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.19 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 175.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LAMR

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.