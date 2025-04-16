NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 2,732 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,905,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,630,000 after purchasing an additional 607,132 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 66,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $146.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.07. The stock has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 301.23%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

