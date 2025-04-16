Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 4,127 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,895 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.79 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $73.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.69 million, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average is $67.51.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

