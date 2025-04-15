Mariner LLC Acquires 114,471 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,413,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,471 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $86,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6,263.9% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 15,544,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300,066 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,788,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,009 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,944,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,595 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3,933.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,238,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,326,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.61. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.