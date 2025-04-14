Broyhill Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Broyhill Asset Management bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in Chubb by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total value of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. This represents a 4.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chubb from $271.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $283.30 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $238.85 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.