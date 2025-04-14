XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,721 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CYBR. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $764,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $799,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $370.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.39.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $349.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $356.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.98. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $223.41 and a fifty-two week high of $421.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of -179.20 and a beta of 1.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Stories

