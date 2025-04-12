UBS Group Lowers Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target to $11.00

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

COMP has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Compass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Compass from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a research report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Compass from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Compass from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE COMP opened at $7.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 2.79. Compass has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Compass will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $91,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,070,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,842,997.95. This trade represents a 17.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Wahlers sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $2,317,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 329,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,563.49. This trade represents a 43.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,072,762 shares of company stock valued at $126,623,724. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

