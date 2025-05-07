SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.15 and traded as low as C$6.21. SunOpta shares last traded at C$6.58, with a volume of 38,077 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$548.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.15.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

