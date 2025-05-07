iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.67 and traded as low as $27.32. iPath Series B Carbon ETN shares last traded at $27.35, with a volume of 56,718 shares.

iPath Series B Carbon ETN Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53.

iPath Series B Carbon ETN Company Profile

The iPath Series B Carbon Exchange-Traded Notes (GRN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays Global Carbon II TR USD index. The fund is an ETN that tracks a liquidity-weighted index of carbon-related credit plans. The index holds December futures contracts on EUAs and CERs. GRN was launched on Sep 10, 2019 and is issued by iPath.

