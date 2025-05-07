Quadrise (LON:QED) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Quadrise Plc (LON:QED – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.04 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.07). Quadrise shares last traded at GBX 4.81 ($0.06), with a volume of 2,170,593 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.
Quadrise is a global innovator and licensor of the disruptive heavy oil and synthetic biofuel technology that produces its proprietary MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuels. Quadrise employs a team of energy and fuel experts with extensive experience in commercial emulsion fuels, downstream, marine and power utility applications at a global level.
Quadrise’s shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market since 2006 (AIM: QED).
