Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (NYSE:PAI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.50 and traded as low as $12.40. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund shares last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 5,548 shares trading hands.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
