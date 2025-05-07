Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (NYSE:PAI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.50 and traded as low as $12.40. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund shares last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 5,548 shares trading hands.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.