E.On (FRA:EOAN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €12.46 ($14.16) and traded as high as €15.60 ($17.72). E.On shares last traded at €15.51 ($17.63), with a volume of 3,166,909 shares trading hands.
E.On Trading Up 1.2 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.46.
E.On Company Profile
E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than E.On
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Mid-Cap Medical Stocks Outperforming the Market
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- The Top-Ranked Insider Buys From April by Market Cap
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Is Eli Lilly a Buy After Weak Earnings and CVS-Novo Partnership?
Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.