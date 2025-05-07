Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,434 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,251,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 281,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $468,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IWP opened at $123.08 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $99.85 and a 52-week high of $139.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.39.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

