Captrust Financial Advisors Has $16.31 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $16,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $651.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $525.91 and a 1 year high of $896.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $614.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $717.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on URI. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $910.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $725.69.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,697.44. The trade was a 11.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

