Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 945 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.24% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $15,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.

Shares of VCR opened at $326.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.25 and its 200 day moving average is $355.91. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $284.84 and a 12-month high of $402.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

