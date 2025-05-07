Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 773 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $22,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 5,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.51, for a total value of $1,304,087.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,646,598.37. This represents a 9.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Johnson Varkey sold 124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.96, for a total transaction of $29,135.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,045.36. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,522 shares of company stock worth $18,987,684. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $234.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.69. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.59 and a 12-month high of $239.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 37.93%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

