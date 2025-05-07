Captrust Financial Advisors Has $23.64 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $23,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $1,754,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,176,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Danaher by 601.8% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.40.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $190.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.68. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

