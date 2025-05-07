Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 108.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 767,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,277 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $19,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0553 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.