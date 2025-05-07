Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 311.15 ($4.15) and traded as low as GBX 281 ($3.75). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 287 ($3.83), with a volume of 743,622 shares trading hands.

Pantheon International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 37.81 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 291.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 311.15.

Pantheon International (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The investment trust reported GBX (3.98) (($0.05)) EPS for the quarter. Pantheon International had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 1.39%.

About Pantheon International

A share in Pantheon International Plc (“PIP”) provides access to a high-quality diversified portfolio of exceptional private companies around the world. It does this by investing with many of the world’s best private equity managers who might otherwise be inaccessible to many investors. Launched in 1987 and a constituent of the FTSE 250, PIP has scale and is one of the longest established private equity companies on the London Stock Exchange.

