Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.51 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.36). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 26 ($0.35), with a volume of 108,502 shares.

Staffline Group Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 26.51. The company has a market cap of £34.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Staffline Group (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported GBX 3.10 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Staffline Group had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 42.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Staffline Group plc will post 4.3026706 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Spain sold 218,255 shares of Staffline Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29), for a total transaction of £48,016.10 ($64,115.50). In the last three months, insiders sold 675,760 shares of company stock worth $17,358,598. 52.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

