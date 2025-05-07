The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.69 ($1.13) and traded as high as GBX 92.90 ($1.24). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 89 ($1.19), with a volume of 2,094,387 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

The Rank Group Stock Performance

About The Rank Group

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 82.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £417.12 million, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.48.

The Rank Group Plc has been entertaining Britain since 1937, from its origins in motion pictures to today’s gaming based entertainment brands. Over the course of more than three-quarters of a century, the Group has entertained many millions of customers in Britain and around the world. The Group’s story is one of iconic brands and talented people with a mission to entertain.

