Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,163 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.17% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $18,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,582,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,861,000 after acquiring an additional 216,103 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,549,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 758,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,527,000 after purchasing an additional 99,117 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 692,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,667,000 after buying an additional 97,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 449,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,067,000 after buying an additional 16,373 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $118.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $97.83 and a 1 year high of $127.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.53.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

