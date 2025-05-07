Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.42. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 2,393 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Radio in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Emerson Radio alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSN

Emerson Radio Stock Performance

Emerson Radio Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.41.

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, massagers, and security products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.