Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.42. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 2,393 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Radio in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSN
Emerson Radio Stock Performance
Emerson Radio Company Profile
Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, massagers, and security products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Emerson Radio
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Mid-Cap Medical Stocks Outperforming the Market
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- The Top-Ranked Insider Buys From April by Market Cap
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Is Eli Lilly a Buy After Weak Earnings and CVS-Novo Partnership?
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.