47,811 Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $140,020,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Antero Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,661,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $689,135,000 after buying an additional 2,201,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,829,263 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $414,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,760 shares in the last quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $44,525,000. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 111.31 and a beta of 0.66. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.94.

Insider Activity

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $7,952,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,568,000. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AR. TD Cowen upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.44.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

