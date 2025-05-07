Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 260,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Community Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.2824 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

