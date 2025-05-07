Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,927 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.49% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $17,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGGO. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.39.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.