Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Carter’s by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Carter’s by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Carter’s by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 26,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

CRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Carter’s from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Carter’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.50.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $291.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.80%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

