Digital Media Stocks To Research – April 11th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, and Rocket Companies are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks represent publicly traded companies that create, distribute, or manage digital content and platforms, such as streaming services, social media networks, and online advertising firms. These stocks are influenced by emerging technologies, consumer trends, and shifts in digital consumption, making them a dynamic component of the broader tech and media sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.43. 19,963,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,425,753. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.55. The company has a market cap of $245.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Adobe stock traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $347.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,331. The company has a market capitalization of $147.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe has a 12 month low of $332.01 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $414.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.85.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of NYSE:RKT traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.01. 7,269,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,404,408. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.66 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $21.38.

