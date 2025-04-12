Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 392 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Polaris worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Polaris by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Polaris by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Polaris by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PII. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp cut shares of Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $92.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.61.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 136.73%.

Polaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.