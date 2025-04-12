JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $107,000.

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $60.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.80.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

