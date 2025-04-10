National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

Shares of NYSE NSA traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.05. 195,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,736. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average is $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.37 million. Analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Insider Transactions at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In related news, Director Michael J. Schall bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,240. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4,261.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 56,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 55,435 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Articles

