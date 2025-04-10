Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $110.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AMD. Roth Capital set a $140.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.34.

AMD stock traded down $10.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,702,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,432,632. The stock has a market cap of $140.20 billion, a PE ratio of 86.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.77. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

