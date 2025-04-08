Trek Financial LLC Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Trek Financial LLC lessened its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EJAN. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 785.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 9,109.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EJAN opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.33. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $31.79.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

