Linden Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BEAGU)

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BEAGU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bold Eagle Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Bold Eagle Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Bold Eagle Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,008,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Bold Eagle Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,512,000.

Bold Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

BEAGU opened at $10.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40. Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.04.

Bold Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) focused on identifying and acquiring businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. is headquartered in New York, NY.

