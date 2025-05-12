980,000 Shares in SIM Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SIMA) Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SIMA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,839,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in SIM Acquisition Corp. I by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 987,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $5,020,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $1,004,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in SIM Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,510,000.

SIM Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:SIMA opened at $10.30 on Monday. SIM Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11.

SIM Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

SIM Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company primary focus on the healthcare industry. SIM Acquisition Corp.

