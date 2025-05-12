LMR Partners LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

LMR Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,969 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $11,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,834,765. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.33.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $154.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.16. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $186.20.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

