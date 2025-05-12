ResearchCoin (RSC) Price Tops $0.50 on Exchanges

ResearchCoin (RSC) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 12th. One ResearchCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000478 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ResearchCoin has traded 79% higher against the U.S. dollar. ResearchCoin has a market cap of $56.52 million and $830,807.17 worth of ResearchCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ResearchCoin Token Profile

ResearchCoin’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. ResearchCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,155,399 tokens. ResearchCoin’s official website is www.researchhub.com. ResearchCoin’s official Twitter account is @researchhub.

Buying and Selling ResearchCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ResearchCoin (RSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. ResearchCoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 95,213,466 in circulation. The last known price of ResearchCoin is 0.48872773 USD and is up 3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $754,666.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.researchhub.com/.”

