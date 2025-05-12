Investment Management Corp of Ontario Boosts Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 663 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total value of $169,204.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,862.41. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,548 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.67, for a total value of $389,585.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,271.63. This trade represents a 11.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,392 shares of company stock worth $1,875,627. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.5%

ALNY opened at $252.00 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.73 and a 52 week high of $304.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.13 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $594.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALNY has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Further Reading

