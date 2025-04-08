Trek Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Trek Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BJUL opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $205.89 million, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.65. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $46.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.49.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

