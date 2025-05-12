Interval Partners LP Makes New Investment in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 467,399 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $8,147,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 107.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519,904 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,084,000 after buying an additional 787,671 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Friedenthal Financial raised its position in American Airlines Group by 1,039.9% in the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 48,355 shares of the airline’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 44,113 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,033,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Redburn Atlantic raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of AAL opened at $11.11 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The airline reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

