Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Shares Sold by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,606,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,029 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Innoviz Technologies were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,805,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 810,731 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,972,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:INVZ opened at $0.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 321.53% and a negative return on equity of 87.40%. Analysts predict that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.22 price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Innoviz Technologies Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

