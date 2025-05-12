Interval Partners LP Sells 261,219 Shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Interval Partners LP cut its stake in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 89.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,219 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Reddit were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDDT. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reddit during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Reddit during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Reddit during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Reddit during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

In other Reddit news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 92,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.35, for a total transaction of $14,523,247.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,095,407.35. This represents a 44.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,549,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,858,028.71. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 725,270 shares of company stock valued at $95,789,365.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Reddit from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Reddit from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reddit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.35.

NYSE RDDT opened at $108.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.90. Reddit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.13 and a twelve month high of $230.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.54 and a 200 day moving average of $145.23.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $392.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.55 million. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. Reddit’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($8.19) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

