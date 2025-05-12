Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Bought by Littlejohn & Co. LLC

Littlejohn & Co. LLC increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) by 154.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the quarter. Office Properties Income Trust makes up 0.1% of Littlejohn & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Littlejohn & Co. LLC owned about 0.41% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,115 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1,172.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 122,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 112,516 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 360,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Office Properties Income Trust Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $0.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.68.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.79 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 27.11%.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1.45%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also

